DeMarvin Leal News: Back at full health

Leal (neck) told reporters Wednesday that he feels "100 percent," Aaron Becker of SteelersNow.com reports.

The 24-year-old missed Pittsburgh's final 12 regular-season games in 2024 due to a neck injury, but he now appears to be past the issue. Leal played just 76 total snaps (50 defensive and 26 on special-teams) over five games in 2024, recording four total tackles. He's expected to compete for a depth role on the Steelers' defensive line throughout the summer.