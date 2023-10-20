Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Gibbs a Go, Metcalf a Game-Time Decision

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
This isn't the worst slate for injuries despite the past two weeks being pretty rough, but we're going to see some ugly fantasy lineups all the same with six teams on bye.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)
- RB Travis Homer (hamstring)
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder)
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)
- TE Dallas Goedert (groin)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back)
- QB Justin Fields (thumb)
- RB David Montgomery (ribs)
- RB Kyren Williams (ankle)
- RB Ronnie Rivers (IR - PCL)
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion)
- RB Damien Harris (IR - neck)
- WR Justin Watson (elbow)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
- TE Kylen Granson (concussion)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)
Brian Hoyer and Tyson Bagent will square
This isn't the worst slate for injuries despite the past two weeks being pretty rough, but we're going to see some ugly fantasy lineups all the same with six teams on bye.
Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...
Good to Go 💯
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder)
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle)
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring)
- RB Travis Homer (hamstring)
- WR Davante Adams (shoulder)
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)
- TE Dallas Goedert (groin)
- TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion)
Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back)
- QB Justin Fields (thumb)
- RB David Montgomery (ribs)
- RB Kyren Williams (ankle)
- RB Ronnie Rivers (IR - PCL)
- RB Roschon Johnson (concussion)
- RB Damien Harris (IR - neck)
- WR Justin Watson (elbow)
- TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)
- TE Kylen Granson (concussion)
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring)
Brian Hoyer and Tyson Bagent will square off in Chicago with the two QBs above both ruled out Friday. Fun!
If you're planning on starting RB Zach Evans, you probably won't love what Sean McVay had to say Friday....
Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen
- LT Andrew Thomas (hammy) + C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) + T Matt Peart (shoulder)
- RG Nate Davis (ankle) + CB Terell Smith (mono) + S Eddie Jackson (foot)
- CBs Nate Hobbs (ankle) + Jakorian Bennett (shoulder)
- RT Braden Smith (hip)
- LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
- DT Vita Vea (foot)
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) + TE Quintin Morris (ankle)
- RT Riley Reiff (knee) + OLB Josh Uche (foot)
- S Marcus Williams (hamstring)
- G Jonah Jackson (ankle)
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle)
- S Alohi Gilman (heel)
- S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) + CB Antonio Hamilton (groin) + G Elijah Wilkinson (neck)
- S Reed Blankenship (ribs) + CB Bradley Roby (shoulder)
- OLB Marcus Davenport (IR - ankle)
Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍
- RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger)
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring)
- WR Alec Pierce (shoulder)
- CB Xavien Howard (groin)
- CB Derion Kendrick (arrest)
Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔
Early Games
- QB Daniel Jones (neck)
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder)
- RB Kareem Hunt (thigh)
- RB Craig Reynolds (toe/hamstring)
- WRs Demario Douglas & JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion)
- TE Hunter Henry (ankle)
Jones sounds closer to doubtful given that he still hadn't been cleared for contact as of Friday morning.
Watson has much better odds, as he seems to have made considerable progress since the beginning of the week, including full practice participation Friday. He missed the past two games with a rotator cuff strain, so the Browns want to see how he feels Saturday after the more rigorous practice Friday.
Hunt seems more likely to play than not, while Reynolds and the New England guys look like mysteries. Reynolds lost most of his Week 7 appeal, in any case, with the announcement of Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) avoiding an injury designation. It sounds like Reynolds could be quite limited even if he's active Sunday in Baltimore.
Late-Afternoon Games
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring)
- RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring)
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip)
Charbonnet didn't practice at all this week and thus seems unlikely to play, leaving DeeJay Dallas as the probable No. 2 RB for Seattle.
Jones was a limited practice participant all week and reportedly looked spry during the open portion of Thursday's practice, so I'd probably have him in the 'should play' section if not for Green Bay's history of being cautious with injuries.
Metcalf appears the closest to a true 50/50, with Pete Carroll noting Friday that the hip injury DK added last Sunday is more of a concern than the rib injury he's been playing through since Week 2. A lot of people, including me, are expecting a solid game from Jaxon-Smith Njigba, even if Metcalf ends up playing. That's partially because the two guys Arizona has used as slot corners this year both are ruled out for Week 7 (see bottom of page).
Primetime Games
- RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique/rib) - MNF
- WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - MNF
McCaffrey and Samuel both were unable to finish out last week's game and then didn't practice Thursday or Friday. The 49ers have every incentive to play this one close to the vest given that both guys can significantly impact defensive strategy. My guess is that neither plays, but I wouldn't want to bet on it one way or another.
Samuel's absence would free up more snaps for Jauan Jennings and/or Ray-Ray McCloud, in addition to increasing target projections for WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle.
McCaffrey's absence would also increase the target projections for other 49ers, but it isn't quite clear if Elijah Mitchell or Jordan Mason would lead the backfield. Mason got the nod last week, but coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that was due to Mitchell missing the previous two games with a knee injury — which makes sense given that Mitchell started as a rookie in 2021 and has otherwise been ahead of Mason on the depth chart since Mason joined the team as an undrafted rookie before the 2022 campaign.
Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen
- RG Evan Neal (ankle) + CB Adoree' Jackson (neck)
- CB Greg Newsome (hamstring)
- S Jaquan Brisker (groin)
- S Derwin James (ankle)
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) + LB Quay Walker (knee) + S Darnell Savage (calf)
- C Connor Williams (groin) + FB Alec Ingold (ankle)
- G Ezra Cleveland (foot) + CB Akayleb Evans (oblique)
- LB Ernest Jones (knee)
- LT Trent Williams (ankle) + LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring)