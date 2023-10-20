Week 7 Friday Injury Report: Gibbs a Go, Metcalf a Game-Time Decision

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Lions' HC Dan Campbell told reporters that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs will play vs. the Ravens and added this: "Certainly I think he's going to need to take the load of (the work)….I'd like to say we're going to be careful with him, but the reality is we need him."

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

This isn't the worst slate for injuries despite the past two weeks being pretty rough, but we're going to see some ugly fantasy lineups all the same with six teams on bye.

This isn't the worst slate for injuries despite the past two weeks being pretty rough, but we're going to see some ugly fantasy lineups all the same with six teams on bye.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

Lions' HC Dan Campbell told reporters that rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs will play vs. the Ravens and added this: "Certainly I think he's going to need to take the load of (the work)….I'd like to say we're going to be careful with him, but the reality is we need him." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2023

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

Brian Hoyer and Tyson Bagent will square off in Chicago with the two QBs above both ruled out Friday. Fun!

If you're planning on starting RB Zach Evans, you probably won't love what Sean McVay had to say Friday....

Rams' HC Sean McVay on the backs involved in Sunday's RB rotation vs. the Steelers: pic.twitter.com/ee9wNa8boa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 20, 2023

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Expect Xavien Howard on Sunday. He wouldn't miss this! pic.twitter.com/KcsCdrjgZi — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 20, 2023

Sucks that TE Pat Freiermuth is out. Good news is though the rest of the team is healthy. Diontae Johnson should come off IR tomorrow. James Daniels, DeMarvin Leal, T.J. Watt, Pressley Harvin III, etc. all good to go. Steelers healthiest they've been in weeks. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 20, 2023

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Jones sounds closer to doubtful given that he still hadn't been cleared for contact as of Friday morning.

Watson has much better odds, as he seems to have made considerable progress since the beginning of the week, including full practice participation Friday. He missed the past two games with a rotator cuff strain, so the Browns want to see how he feels Saturday after the more rigorous practice Friday.

Hunt seems more likely to play than not, while Reynolds and the New England guys look like mysteries. Reynolds lost most of his Week 7 appeal, in any case, with the announcement of Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) avoiding an injury designation. It sounds like Reynolds could be quite limited even if he's active Sunday in Baltimore.

Late-Afternoon Games

Charbonnet didn't practice at all this week and thus seems unlikely to play, leaving DeeJay Dallas as the probable No. 2 RB for Seattle.

Jones was a limited practice participant all week and reportedly looked spry during the open portion of Thursday's practice, so I'd probably have him in the 'should play' section if not for Green Bay's history of being cautious with injuries.

Metcalf appears the closest to a true 50/50, with Pete Carroll noting Friday that the hip injury DK added last Sunday is more of a concern than the rib injury he's been playing through since Week 2. A lot of people, including me, are expecting a solid game from Jaxon-Smith Njigba, even if Metcalf ends up playing. That's partially because the two guys Arizona has used as slot corners this year both are ruled out for Week 7 (see bottom of page).

Primetime Games

RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique/rib) - MNF

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) - MNF

McCaffrey and Samuel both were unable to finish out last week's game and then didn't practice Thursday or Friday. The 49ers have every incentive to play this one close to the vest given that both guys can significantly impact defensive strategy. My guess is that neither plays, but I wouldn't want to bet on it one way or another.

Samuel's absence would free up more snaps for Jauan Jennings and/or Ray-Ray McCloud, in addition to increasing target projections for WR Brandon Aiyuk and TE George Kittle.

McCaffrey's absence would also increase the target projections for other 49ers, but it isn't quite clear if Elijah Mitchell or Jordan Mason would lead the backfield. Mason got the nod last week, but coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that was due to Mitchell missing the previous two games with a knee injury — which makes sense given that Mitchell started as a rookie in 2021 and has otherwise been ahead of Mason on the depth chart since Mason joined the team as an undrafted rookie before the 2022 campaign.

It guarantees nothing in terms of his availability for Monday night but earlier this week, #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey asked Kyle Shanahan to not take anything out of game plan and to prepare for McCaffrey to play, even if he doesn't take practice reps. His intent is clear. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) October 20, 2023

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen