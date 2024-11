Flannigan-Fowles (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Packers, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

Flannigan-Fowles will not return to Sunday's game after injuring his knee in the third quarter. Dee Winters will fill in for Flannigan-Fowles at linebacker alongside Fred Warner and De'Vondre Campbell.