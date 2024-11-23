Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman Injury: Ruled out for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Ravens.

Perryman was unable to practice all week due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Bengals. His next chance to play will be Week 13 against the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 1. With Perryman sidelined for Monday Night Football, Nick Niemann and Troy Dye will see an increase in defensive snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Daiyan Henley.

