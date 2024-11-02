Denzel Ward News: Good to go vs. Bolts

Ward no longer has a questionable injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Chargers after clearing concussion protocols.

Ward suffered the sixth concussion of his NFL career during the Browns' Week 8 win over the Ravens. He opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he managed to return to practice Friday in a limited capacity. Despite not logging a full practice this week, Ward has done enough to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols and he will be available for Sunday's contest. Through the first eight games of the regular season, Ward has tallied 15 tackles (13 solo) and 13 pass breakups.