Denzel Ward News: Stands out in loss

Ward recorded four tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11.

Ward exited the game with a chest injury during the second quarter but returned to the field following halftime. He was the lone Cleveland defender to experience success against the Saints' Taysom Hill, who rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns, while catching eight of 10 targets for 50 yards. He also threw two passes, one of which picked off by Ward in the first quarter. The cornerback later forced Hill to fumble and recovered the loose ball in the second quarter. The pick was the first of the season for Ward, whose two passes defensed increased his league-leading total among cornerbacks to 16, per Pro Football Focus.