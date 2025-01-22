Deonte Harty Injury: Ends 2024 on IR

Harty (knee) wasn't activated from injured reserve ahead of Baltimore's 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Harty was initially listed as questionable to suit up for the divisional round, but despite logging five straight full practices, he was kept on IR for Baltimore's season-ending loss. He appeared in five regular-season games with the Ravens, going without a target in the passing game but returning eight punts for 85 yards and four kickoffs for 98 yards. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.