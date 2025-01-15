Fantasy Football
Deonte Harty headshot

Deonte Harty Injury: Full go for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Harty (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Harty was designated to return from the Ravens' injured reserve list Jan. 7 but didn't play in the team's wild-card win over the Steelers, despite logging two full practice sessions before the game. The 27-year-old practiced in full again Wednesday, suggesting a return to the field is in the near future. Harty must still be added to Baltimore's active roster in order to play in Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Bills.

