Deonte Harty Injury: Full go for Wednesday

Harty (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Harty was designated to return from the Ravens' injured reserve list Jan. 7 but didn't play in the team's wild-card win over the Steelers, despite logging two full practice sessions before the game. The 27-year-old practiced in full again Wednesday, suggesting a return to the field is in the near future. Harty must still be added to Baltimore's active roster in order to play in Sunday's divisional round matchup against the Bills.