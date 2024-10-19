Deonte Harty Injury: Placed on IR with knee injury

The Ravens placed Harty (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Harty was inactive for Week 5 due to a knee injury, but he was able to return for Week 6 against the Commanders. His injury kept him out of practice all week, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the next four games while on IR, making Week 11 against the Steelers on Nov. 17 the earliest he can return. Justice Hill and Tylan Wallace are the top candidates to handle kickoff and punt-return duties for as long as Harty is sidelined.