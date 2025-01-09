Deonte Harty Injury: Questionable to face Pittsburgh

Harty (knee/personal), who remains on IR, practiced in full Thursday and is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round matchup against the Steelers.

Harty has put forth a FP-DNP-FP practice pattern together since having his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, and he's now listed as dealing with a personal issue in addition to his knee injury. It looks like the depth wideout and return specialist could be healthy enough to contribute Saturday versus Pittsburgh, but he'll first need to be activated from IR in order to be eligible to play in the AFC wild-card clash.