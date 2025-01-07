Derius Davis News: Held to one catch versus Las Vegas

Davis secured his only target for five yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Raiders.

Davis finishes the regular season with 13 catches (17 targets) for 112 yards and two scores across 15 appearances. He also logged 12 carries for 39 yards, and contributed a combined 759 yards on kick and punt return duties. The 2023 fourth-round pick improved on his rookie-year production totals across the board, and he'll have a chance to continue making an impact Saturday on the road in a wild-card round playoff game against Houston.