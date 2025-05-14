Derrick Henry News: Gets two-year extension with Ravens

Henry and Baltimore agreed to terms Wednesday on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Henry had been slated to earn a $6 million base salary on the final year of his deal with the Ravens, but he now gets new contract averaging $15 million per year over the next two seasons, with $25 million fully guaranteed. The 31-year-old rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 scores across 17 regular-season games after inking a two-year deal with the Ravens last March, with 19 catches for 193 yads (on 22 targets) and another two touchdowns through the air. As Schefter reports, Henry now carries the highest average salary in NFL history for a running back over the age of 30, with the deal reflecting the fact that against all odds, the bruising ballcarrier has yet to show any signs of slowing down. In his inaugural season with Baltimore, Henry's average of 5.9 yards per carry ranked as the highest mark of his career, while he set new career-best marks in terms of 20-plus yard carries (with 19) and rushes of 40-plus yards (five). Though he boasts less pass-catching upside than other top options at the running back position, Henry's explosiveness and offensive fit alongside Lamar Jackson will ensure his status as one of the top players off the board in 2025 fantasy drafts.