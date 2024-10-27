Derrick Henry News: Limited involvement in loss

Henry rushed the ball 11 times for 73 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-24 loss to the Browns. He added one reception on one target for four yards.

Henry saw his fewest rushing attempts of the season and his lowest yardage total since Week 1. Baltimore was in neutral or slightly negative game script for much of the game, but it was still surprising to see the typically run-heavy unit take to the air 38 times as opposed to tallying only 21 rushing attempts. Despite those drawbacks, Henry still managed a decent fantasy performance in large part due to a 39-yard run and two-yard touchdown plunge -- both of which came in the fourth quarter. He has found the end zone in all eight games this season.