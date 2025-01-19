Derrick Henry News: Solid showing in season-ending loss

Henry rushed 16 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and failed to secure either of his two targets in the Ravens' 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Henry's opportunities were somewhat capped by a game script that saw the Ravens trail from the 8:52 mark of the second quarter on. The bruising back still managed to rattle off several chunk gains throughout the evening, and he punched in a five-yard touchdown run with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter to bring Baltimore to within two points for the first of two occasions in the second half. Henry proved a seamless fit in the first year of a two-year, $16 million contract with the Ravens, rushing for 1,921 yards -- the second-highest total of his career -- and 16 touchdowns at a career-high 5.9 yards per carry, numbers he complemented with a 19-193-2 receiving line across 17 regular-season games.