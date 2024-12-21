Derrick Henry News: Steamrolls Steelers

Henry carried the ball 24 times for 162 yards and caught both his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh.

The 189 scrimmage yards were Henry's highest single-game total since Week 4, when he trampled the Bills for 199 yards on the ground and 10 more through the air. The veteran RB blew past the 1,500-yard milestone on the season in the process, and his 1,636 yards represents his best showing since his career-high 2,027 yards in 2020. Henry will look to keep rolling in Week 17 on the road against the Texans.