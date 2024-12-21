Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Derrick Henry headshot

Derrick Henry News: Steamrolls Steelers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Henry carried the ball 24 times for 162 yards and caught both his targets for 27 yards in Saturday's 34-17 win over Pittsburgh.

The 189 scrimmage yards were Henry's highest single-game total since Week 4, when he trampled the Bills for 199 yards on the ground and 10 more through the air. The veteran RB blew past the 1,500-yard milestone on the season in the process, and his 1,636 yards represents his best showing since his career-high 2,027 yards in 2020. Henry will look to keep rolling in Week 17 on the road against the Texans.

Derrick Henry
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now