Derrick Henry headshot

Derrick Henry News: Thunders for two TDs in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Henry carried the ball 23 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns and caught his only target for 27 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

It was another dominant performance for Henry, who has 11 rushing touchdowns and five 100-yard games through the season's first nine weeks. He blew past the 1,000-yard mark on the year with this effort, sitting at a league-leading 1,052 with eight games left on the Ravens' schedule. Henry seems poised for another big game in Week 10 against a Bengals defense he churned out 92 yards and a TD against in their first meeting of 2024.

