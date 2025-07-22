Deshaun Watson Injury: Placed on PUP list

Watson (Achilles) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Browns on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson will officially open training camp on the sidelines, as expected, considering he's still recovering from a second right Achilles procedure that he underwent in January. The quarterback is projected to be forced to miss the beginning of the 2025 campaign already, and once healthy, it seems unlikely that the 29-year-old will regain the starting role in Cleveland. The Browns will enter training camp with Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel as healthy options at QB.