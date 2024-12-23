DeShon Elliott News: Looks good for Week 17

Elliott (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 17 outing against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Elliot has missed back-to-back games for the Steelers, but he looks to be healthy for Wednesday's game after logging a full practice. The starting safety's status, barring any setbacks, should be a sigh of relief for Pittsburgh as the tough Christmas matchup approaches. He's played in 69 percent or more of defensive snaps in all of his 13 games this year, and he ranks second for total tackles among the team.