Devaughn Vele News: Held catchless in playoff debut

Vele failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 31-7 wild-card loss to the Bills.

Vele failed to record a single catch for just the second time this season while playing just 22 of the Broncos 42 offensive snaps against this Bills, his lowest snap total of the campaign. Despite the rough ending, the wideout turned in a solid rookie season. Vele finished the year with 41 receptions on 55 targets for 475 yards and three touchdowns across 13 games. The 27-year-old should continue to develop in head coach Sean Payton's system while potentially earning an even larger role in the Broncos' passing attack in 2025.