Smith was third across the board to Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night, and his overall numbers represented a significant downturn from his season-best effort against the Broncos on Sunday. Smith recorded exactly half of the receptions and targets he had in that contest, while his yardage tally was a sharp decline from the 114 he managed versus Denver. His first opportunity to bounce back will come against the Vikings in a Week 7 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 19.