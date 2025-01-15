Diontae Johnson News: Claimed on waivers

The Ravens have claimed Johnson off waivers from the Texans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, the transaction is a procedural move in that Johnson won't officially be awarded to the Ravens until after the Super Bowl, and thus won't be a postseason option for the team. Beyond that, Johnson will be in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and, if he catches on with another team, his signing would factor into Baltimore's compensatory draft pick formula. In 12 regular season games (seven with Carolina, four with Baltimore and one with Houston), Johnson recorded a 33/375/3 receiving line on 67 targets.