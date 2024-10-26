DJ Chark Injury: Not returning Week 8

Chark (groin) was not activated off IR ahead of Sunday's contest versus New Orleans.

Chark hasn't yet played this season, though he was designated to return from IR on Oct. 16. The veteran receiver logged a trio of limited practices this week, so he appears to be getting closer to a return. The Chargers elevated a pair of wideouts -- Jaylen Johnson and Jalen Reagor -- from the practice squad Saturday to help round out a wide receiver corps that will likely be without Quentin Johnston (ankle) and Derius Davis (hamstring) in addition to Chark.