DJ Chark Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Chark (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Chark has continued to log limited practices since having his 21-day practice window opened last Wednesday, and the Chargers have until Saturday afternoon to activate him from IR ahead of Week 8 action. If he's available this weekend, Chark could step into a key role in the team's passing offense, with Quentin Johnston (ankle) listed as doubtful and Ladd McConkey questionable with a hip injury that he's been managing.