DJ Chark Injury: Won't return to practice Wednesday

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said that he doesn't expect the Chargers to open Chark's (hip) 21-day practice window Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Chark has been on injured reserve for the entire regular season, and he isn't ready to begin practicing Wednesday as the Chargers begin preparing for Sunday's game in Denver. The wideout is thus likely to miss a fifth consecutive contest to begin the campaign, and a clear target date for his return likely won't emerge until he starts practicing again.