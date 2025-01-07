DJ Chark News: Wraps regular season with one catch

Chark secured one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Raiders.

Chark's inaugural season with the Chargers has been disastrous, having compiled just four grabs for 41 yards and one touchdown (10 targets) across seven regular-season appearances. Hip and groin injuries resulted in Chark's debut being delayed in 2024, and his being essentially an afterthought for most of the year. He has, though, drawn seven combined targets in his last two appearances. He will have a chance to improve his production in the playoffs, beginning with Saturday's wild-card round game against Houston, prior to hitting free agency this offseason.