DJ Turner News: Makes two receptions in loss

Turner hauled in two of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 32-13 loss to the Steelers.

Turner drew the start at wide receiver across from Tre Tucker in the absence of both Davante Adams (hamstring) and Jakobi Meyers (ankle), with Turner ultimately logging 42 of 63 offensive snaps. Turner's day was highlighted by a 30-yard reception on the Raiders' final drive of the third quarter, which marked the team's only play of 20-plus yards throughout the entire contest. Turner has seen four targets in back-to-back games, but the aforementioned Meyers appears on track to return from his ankle injury in Week 7 against the Rams.