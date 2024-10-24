D.J. Wonnum Injury: Downgrades to DNP on Thursday

Wonnum (quadriceps) was listed as a DNP on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.

Wonnum has been on the Panthers' reserve/PUP list since the end of training camp while recovering from offseason surgery on his left quadriceps. The 2020 fourth-round pick has been making progress in his recovery and was able to return to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday. His DNP on Thursday could just be out of precaution rather than a setback, and even if he were to return to practice Friday, it wouldn't guarantee that he would be ready to play against the Broncos on Sunday. Even if Wonnum were to suit up, he'd likely operate on a limited snap count while working on his conditioning.