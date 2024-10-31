D.J. Wonnum Injury: Logs full practice Thursday

Wonnum (quadriceps) was listed as a full practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Wonnum opened the regular season on the Panthers' reserve/PUP while recovering from left quadriceps surgery that he underwent in December of 2023. His 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23, and the 2020 fourth-round pick has logged consecutive full practices to open the week. If he's able to practice without limitations Friday, Wonnum has a chance of being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. Across 15 regular-season games with the Vikings in 2023, Wonnum posted 62 tackles (33 solo), including 8.0 sacks, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.