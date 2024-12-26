D.J. Wonnum Injury: Nursing shoulder injury

Wonnum (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wonnum has been playing through knee and hamstring injuries over the past few weeks. He was a full participant in Tuesday's half-speed practice, but he was limited in Thursday's session due to a shoulder injury. Wonnum would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's NFC South clash against the Buccaneers if he were to practice fully Friday. Wonnum has logged 21 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defense in the five games since the Panthers' Week 11 bye.