D.J. Wonnum Injury: Officially questionable for Sunday

Wonnum (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

Despite Wonnum's questionable designation, head coach Dave Canales told reporters Friday that he doesn't expect the first-year Panther to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press. Wonnum was able to practice in full all week but has still yet to be activated to Carolina's active roster after his 21-day practice window opened Oct. 23. If the 27-year-old can't return in Week 9, expect Charles Harris to start opposite Jadeveon Clowney as the Panthers' top edge rushers.