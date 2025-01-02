D.J. Wonnum Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Wonnum (knee/rest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Wonnum was able to play through a shoulder issue during the Panthers' Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers and finished with five tackles (two solo) while playing 55 snaps (47 on defense, eight on special teams). The 2020 fourth-rounder didn't practice Wednesday due to rest and a knee issue, but his limited participation Thursday indicates that he is trending towards being available for Sunday's regular-season finale against Atlanta. In the six games since the Panthers' Week 11 bye, Wonnum has registered 26 tackles (13 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defense.