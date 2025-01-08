Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D.J. Wonnum headshot

D.J. Wonnum News: Promising 2024 campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Wonnum recorded 37 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, defended one pass and forced one fumble across eight games in 2024.

Wonnum signed a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Panthers last offseason after tying his career-best sack total (8.0) with the Vikings in 2023. However, the 27-year-old missed Carolina's first nine games this season due to a lingering quadriceps injury sustained during his last season in Minnesota. Despite the limited playing time, Wonnum finished third on the Panthers' defense in sacks, tallying 26 pressures in just eight games. The South Carolina product showed flashes of brilliance throughout his appearances and is expected to serve as Carolina's top edge rusher in 2025, looking to help bolster a defense that tied for the second-fewest sacks (32.0) in the NFL this season.

D.J. Wonnum
Carolina Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now