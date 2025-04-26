Dominic Lovett News: Lions add Round 7 wideout

The Lions selected Lovett in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 244th overall.

There was a time where Lovett (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) appeared headed toward something more like the first round of the draft, because during his sophomore year at Missouri he caught 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns on 74 targets (75.7 percent catch rate, 11.4 yards per target) -- excellent figures for a true sophomore in the SEC. Lovett's production largely fell apart from that point, though -- Lovett transferred to Georgia for his junior season, but drops were a recurring issue and in his senior season Lovett's yards-per-target figure dropped all the way to 6.5. The Lions will presumably try to work Lovett in the slot, where hopefully his hands improve so that Lovett can fully capitalize on his 4.40 speed.