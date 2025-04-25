Donovan Ezeiruaku News: Heading to Dallas

The Cowboys selected Ezeiruaku in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 44th overall.

This is a windfall for the Cowboys as Ezeiruaku was often projected to go as early as the 20's in this draft. Ezeiruaku had an up-and-down career at Boston College. He broke out with 8.5 sacks in 2022 as a sophomore before that number fell to 2.0 the following season. Ezeiruaku ended on a high note, though, racking up an ACC-leading 16.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss as a senior. He is on the smaller side, which may have led to his slide (6-foot-2, 248 pounds), but he has a refined toolbox of pass-rushing moves and good athleticism to back it up. Adding any sort of credible pass-rushing threat opposite Micah Parsons would give Dallas a scary front seven.