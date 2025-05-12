Donovan Peoples-Jones News: Signs with Saints

Peoples-Jones agreed to terms Monday on a contract with New Orleans, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Peoples-Jones spent time on the Lions' practice squad in 2024, but he hasn't logged a regular-season appearance since 2023, when he suited up for eight games with Detroit. Top wideouts Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee), Brandin Cooks and Bub Means all missed time due to injuries last season, making wide receiver depth a key area of need for the Saints. In the wake of Derek Carr (shoulder) retiring, Peoples-Jones will have the opportunity to build chemistry with all of Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener.