Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Another limited session

Wicks (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

After Wicks exited this past Sunday's contest against the Cardinals and wasn't able to return due to a shoulder issue, it was reported by Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports that the wide receiver was week-to-week, which often puts players in danger of missing further game action. However, Wicks has bucked that report and so far has managed two capped practices this week. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.