Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Wicks (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Wicks sustained a shoulder injury this past Sunday versus the Cardinals and wasn't able to return to action. There was an initial belief that he was in the week-to-week category, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, but Wicks' ability to practice Wednesday has given him a chance to be available Sunday against the Texans. Fellow WRs Jayden Reed (ankle) and Christian Watson (ankle) also had a cap on their reps to begin Week 7 prep, so the situation will be one to watch as the week goes on.