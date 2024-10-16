Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Wicks (shoulder) took part in Wednesday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

After departing this past Sunday's win against the Cardinals due to a shoulder injury, Wicks initially was deemed week-to-week, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Having said that, Wicks' ability to participate in at least individual drills to begin Week 7 prep may put him closer to day-to-day. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported that Wicks was wearing a brace on his upper arm Wednesday, so his ability to play Sunday against the Texans could come down to pain tolerance.