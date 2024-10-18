Fantasy Football
Dontayvion Wicks headshot

Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Wicks (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks was a limited practice participant all week, after missing the final three quarter of last week's win over the Cardinals. He seem to have avoided a serious injury but could end up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, in which case Christian Watson would get more snaps than usual and other Packers pass catchers would see slight boosts to their target-share projections.

Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers
