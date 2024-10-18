Dontayvion Wicks Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Wicks (shoulder) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Wicks was a limited practice participant all week, after missing the final three quarter of last week's win over the Cardinals. He seem to have avoided a serious injury but could end up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday, in which case Christian Watson would get more snaps than usual and other Packers pass catchers would see slight boosts to their target-share projections.