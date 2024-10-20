Dontayvion Wicks News: Active in Week 7

Wicks (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Texans, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wicks made an early departure from last Sunday's win against the Cardinals in the first half with a shoulder injury that initially was reported to be a week-to-week concern. He then put himself in a position to be available Week 7 after cobbling together three limited practices that left him questionable for Sunday's game. Now that he's active, Wicks likely will remain Green Bay's fourth option at wide receiver with all of Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs suiting up.