Dontayvion Wicks News: Catches 30-yard TD in Week 7 win

Wicks (shoulder) caught three of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans.

Wicks finished second behind Romeo Doubs in both targets and receiving yards while playing through a shoulder injury the former sustained in Week 6 against Arizona. Most of Wicks' production came on a 30-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Wicks has reached the end zone on four of his 14 catches this season, and the opportunistic wide receiver will try to continue his scoring spree in Week 8 against a generous Jacksonville secondary.