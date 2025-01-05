Dontayvion Wicks News: Five catches as Watson goes down

Wicks caught five of six targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Bears.

Wicks led the Packers in catches while finishing four receiving yards shy of Malik Heath's team-leading total in the regular-season finale. Both depth wideouts could maintain elevated roles on the road against the Eagles in the wild-card round, as fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) exited Sunday's loss due to a non-contact injury and Romeo Doubs (illness) didn't dress. Wicks caught 39 of 76 targets for 415 yards and five touchdowns in an up-and-down regular season.