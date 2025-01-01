Dontayvion Wicks News: Four grabs against Vikings

Wicks caught four of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Vikings.

Wicks finished second in playing time among Packers wideouts, handling a 73 percent offensive snap share in the contest. The 23-year-old's five targets were also second most among Green Bay pass catchers, trailing only Romeo Doubs (11). With teammate Christian Watson (knee) inactive for the game, Wicks saw a more prominent role than usual. With that said, he remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in a Week 18 matchup against the Bears.