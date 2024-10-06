Dontayvion Wicks News: Little production on seven targets

Wicks recorded two catches on seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams.

As anticipated, Wicks stepped into a bigger role with both Christian Watson (ankle) and Romeo Doubs (suspension) unavailable. Wicks led the team in targets, though he struggled to get on the same page with Jordan Love, particularly on deep targets. The duo have shown rapport in the past, and there's a strong chance that Wicks will operate as a key part of the Green Bay offense in Week 6 against Arizona, making him a decent bounce-back candidate.