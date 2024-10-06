Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dontayvion Wicks headshot

Dontayvion Wicks News: Little production on seven targets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 11:21pm

Wicks recorded two catches on seven targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Rams.

As anticipated, Wicks stepped into a bigger role with both Christian Watson (ankle) and Romeo Doubs (suspension) unavailable. Wicks led the team in targets, though he struggled to get on the same page with Jordan Love, particularly on deep targets. The duo have shown rapport in the past, and there's a strong chance that Wicks will operate as a key part of the Green Bay offense in Week 6 against Arizona, making him a decent bounce-back candidate.

Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News