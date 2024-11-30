Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dontayvion Wicks headshot

Dontayvion Wicks News: Logs season-high snap share Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Wicks recorded four catches on five targets for 30 yards Thursday in a 30-17 victory versus the Dolphins.

Romeo Doubs (concussion) missed the Thanksgiving Day game, making room for more opportunity for Wicks. The latter was on the field for 89 percent of Green Bay's offensive snaps after not playing more than 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps over the previous two weeks. Wicks' production remained modest, however, and if Doubs is able to return to action next Thursday against Detroit, Wicks may again spend more time on the sideline than on the field.

Dontayvion Wicks
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now