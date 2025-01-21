Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Donte Jackson headshot

Donte Jackson News: Sets career high in INTs in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 8:01pm

Jackson registered 38 tackles (28 solo) and eight pass defenses, including five interceptions, over 15 games during the 2024 regular season.

Jackson's first year in Pittsburgh following six seasons with Carolina was overall a success, as he paced the team with five pickoffs, which was also his career-best mark. The LSU product mostly avoided injuries, though he did miss two games near the end of the campaign with a back issue. Jackson was playing on a one-year contract and will be a free agent this offseason.

Donte Jackson
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now