Drake Maye Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Maye (right hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Despite being limited in practice all week and listed as such for Week 18 action, Maye is expected to be under center this weekend, as coach Jarod Mayo told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com on Wednesday and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt relayed to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe on Thursday. The Patriots will post their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, so a decision on Maye's status should become known by that point. Jacoby Brissett and Joe Milton are the other signal-callers on New England's active roster.