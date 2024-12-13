Fantasy Football
Dre Greenlaw Injury: Day-to-day due to soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Greenlaw (Achilles/knee) "checked out good" after making his season debut during Thursday's 12-6 loss to the Rams, and that he's now dealing with soreness and is considered day-to-day, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Greenlaw played 30 defensive snaps (47 percent) Thursday, his first on-field action since having suffered a torn Achilles during Super Bowl LVIII back in February. Given that context, it's unsurprising to see the veteran linebacker dealing with some amount of soreness after Thursday's loss. The 49ers may take a cautious approach to Greenlaw's health leading up to the team's upcoming Week 16 road matchup against Miami. He made eight tackles (three solo) versus Los Angeles.

Dre Greenlaw
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
