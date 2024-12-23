Dre Greenlaw Injury: Likely done for season

Greenlaw (calf) will likely be shut down for the remainder of the 2024 regular season, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins and with San Francisco eliminated from postseason contention, there isn't much of a reason for the team to push the linebacker to play again this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that shutting down Greenlaw would be a possibility as the team waits for results on an MRI. Greenlaw made his return to the field in Week 15 versus the Rams after missing the entirety of the season to that point while recovering from the torn left Achilles tendon he suffered in the Super Bowl in February.