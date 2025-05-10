Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dre Greenlaw headshot

Dre Greenlaw Injury: On track for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Saturday that Greenlaw (quadriceps) is "on schedule" and "will be a full participant in training camp," Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Greenlaw suffered a torn quadriceps while training in April, and while it sounds like the injury could limit the veteran linebacker during OTAs and/or mandatory minicamp, he remains fully on track for training camp. After signing a three-year, $35 million contract with Denver this offseason, Greenlaw is on track to handle a starting role at inside linebacker for the Broncos.

Dre Greenlaw
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now